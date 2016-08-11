Aug 11 VIB Vermoegen AG :

* H1 total operating revenue rose by 7.3 per cent to 39.1 million euros ($43.64 million) (H1/2015: 36.5 million euros)

* Is confirming guidance for 2016 as a whole issued at start of year

* FFO (funds from operations) as an indicator of company's cash inflow from operating activities climbed by 11.0 per cent in first half of 2016 to a total of 17.5 million euros(H1/2015: 15.7 million euros)

* H1 EBIT, adjusted for positive effects from value adjustments for investment properties, climbed by 8.5 per cent to 30.2 million euros, compared with 27.9 million euros in previous year

* H1 consolidated net income rose considerably year-on-year by 25.3 per cent to reach a total of 19.3 million euros (H1/2015: 15.4 million euros)