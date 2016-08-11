Aug 11 Marimekko Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 23.5 million euros ($26.2 million) versus 23.4 euros year ago

* Q2 comparable operating result 0.9 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 1.9 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* 2016 operating profit excluding restructuring costs is expected to be higher than in previous year

* Net sales for 2016 are forecast to be at same level as in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

