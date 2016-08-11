Aug 11 Saf Holland SA :

* Will not increase offer price in all-cash offer for Haldex AB

* Decision based on thorough assessment and re-consideration of price

* Acceptance period to continue until Aug. 24

* Offer price of 94.42 Swedish crowns ($11.15) per share remains unchanged