Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 MLP AG :
* Interim group report for the first half-year and the second quarter 2016
* H1 total revenue at 283.6 million euros ($316.53 million), up 15.8 percent on previous year
* H1 EBIT 7.7 million euros, down 4.9 percent
* Outlook: as announced, EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)