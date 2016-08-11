Aug 11 Enterprise Inns Plc

* Like-For-Like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9 percent in 44 weeks

* Expect to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 September 2016

* To date we have seen no discernible impact on consumer spending and no consequential impact on our trading performance from Brexit

* Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track

* Remain on track to deliver our financial and strategic expectations for year