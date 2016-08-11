Aug 11 Aldermore Group Plc :

* Half year results 2016

* H1 underlying profit before tax (1) up by 45 pct to 63 mln stg (h1 2015: 44 mln stg)

* Net interest margin stable at 3.6 pct (h1 2015: 3.6 pct)

* Excellent loan origination; up by 26 pct to 1.5 bln stg (h1 2015: 1.2 bln stg). Net loans up by 11 pct to 6.8 bln stg (31 december 2015: 6.1 bn stg)

* Asset finance +11 pct; sme commercial mortgages +12 pct; buy-to-let +12 pct; residential mortgages +9 pct

* Total capital ratio of 14.0 pct (31 december 2015: 15.1 pct) . Cet1 capital ratio of 11.0 pct (31 december 2015: 11.8 pct)

* As a purely uk-focused business, we are not directly exposed to potential changes in access to european markets-ceo

* To date, we have seen no direct impact on our business but we continue to monitor situation closely and have a proven ability to react quickly to a changing environment-ceo

* H1 reported profit before tax increased by 50 pct to 59 mln stg (h1 2015: £40m)

* Underlying cost/income ratio (1) further improved by 8pts to 45% (h1 2015: 53%)

* Following eu referendum, we all face a period of heightened political and economic uncertainty-ceo

* However, we are exposed to wider economic effects of result-ceo

* BOE reduced bank rate by 25bps to 0.25% and market expectations are for a further rate cut, potentially by end of 2016.

* We intend to pass full reduction onto both our lending and deposit customers

* Impact of this actual change and a further potential rate reduction is not expected to be material in terms of our net interest income

* Note introduction, by Bank Of England, of term funding scheme and will review full details when they become available to understand how this can be most efficiently utilised