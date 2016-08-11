Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* During Q2 total of about 110,000 (58,000) BIP products were delivered
* Q2 revenue 33.8 million Swedish crowns ($4 million) versus 28.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 2.4 million crowns versus loss 8.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* CEO Elizabeth Holmes contributed shares to company and gave up equity to offset potential dilution to non-participating shareholders