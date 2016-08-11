Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Zurich Insurance Ceo
* Says expect to deliver further improvements in h2
* Zurich ceo says will continue looking at our portfolio and consider exit opportunities where don't see enough commitment
* Zurich cfo says as of end of june, costs of around $230 million related to restructuring
* Zurich ceo says cost cutting goals have to be discussed in november
* Zurich ceo says m&a not high on the agenda today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)