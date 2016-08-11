Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Bang & Olufsen A/S :
* Q4 revenue was flat compared to Q4 last year (negative 1 per cent in local currency)
* Q4 2015/16 adjusted EBIT 6 million Danish crowns ($900,000) versus loss 53 million crowns year ago
* Q4 of 2015/16 showed continued strong growth in B&O play , which grew by 40 per cent driven by new product launches and continued expansion of retail network
* Says in 2016/17 key focus will be to continue the growth of B&O play
* 2016/17 revenue for the group is expected to grow compared to 2015/16
* 2016/17 EBITDAC is expected to improve compared to EBITDAC of 14 million crowns in underlying business in 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6603 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.