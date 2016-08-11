Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 Leifheit Ag :
* H1 EBIT 10.1 million euros versus 10.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net result 6.6 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago
* Annual forecast for 2016 confirmed from an operating point of view
* H1 turnover up 7 percent at 121.1 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2aN7Dcq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
