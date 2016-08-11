Aug 11 Constantin Medien AG :

* H1 group sales of media company stood at 264.0 million euros, an increase of 34.9 percent against same period last year (hy1 2015: 195.7 million euros)

* Expectations for 2016 full-year unchanged

* H1 group net profit increased by 1.2 million euros to 1.0 million euros

* H1 profit from operations (EBIT) increased to 11.0 million euros after 9.7 million euros in same period last year (+13.4 percent). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)