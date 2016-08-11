Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Bloober Team SA :
* Gets EU subsidy of max. 150,000 euros ($167,460) for its project 'Dum Spiro' - code name of game 'Scopophobia' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.