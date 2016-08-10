Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Take-Two Interactive Software CEO Zelnick reports sale of an additonal 40,866 shares of co's common stock on Aug 9 at average price of $41.20 per share

* Take-Two Interactive Software CEO Strauss Zelnick reports sale of 9,134 shares of co's common stock on Aug 8 at average price of $41.01 per share - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2aMmqBG