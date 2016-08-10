(Clarifies source as 'S&P Global Ratings')

Aug 10 S&P Global Ratings

* Republic of Peru foreign currency ratings affirmed at 'BBB+/A-2'; outlook remains stable

* Ratings on the Republic Of Peru reflect its track record of pragmatic and predictable policies and steps to strengthen economic institutions

* Outlook Remains Stable, Based On Assumption That Peru's Institutional Framework Among Other Things Will Underpin Moderate Fiscal,External Deficits Source (bit.ly/2aKZMpX)