Aug 11 Qt Group Oyj :

* H1 net sales 16.1 million euros ($18.0 million) versus 12.9 million year ago; up 24.9 per cent

* Q2 net sales 8.9 million euros versus 6.6 million euros; up 35.0 per cent

* H1 comparable operating profit 1.2 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 comparable operating profit 721,000 euros versus 655,000 euros

* Estimates that growth of 2016 net sales will slow down in H2 2016 compared to growth figures posted earlier in year

* Sees net sales for 2016 will show year-on-year growth of approximately 15 per cent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)