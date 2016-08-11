Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :
* H1 revenue $497.4 million versus $527.2 million year ago
* H1 net profit $613,895 versus a loss of $19.3 million a year ago
* Knowing H1 results, management expects much better H2, so far results in line with FY 2016 financial forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.