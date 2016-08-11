Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Aurelius AG :
* H1 consolidated revenues up 50 percent to 1,346.7 million euros ($1.50 billion)
* H1 operating EBITDA reached 47.7 million euros despite sale of several profitable group subsidiaries and shows continuing positive performance of existing group entities (H1 2015: 62.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)