Aug 11 Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* H1 recurring EBITDA for group was 23.5 million euros ($26.24 million)(previous year: 26.3 million euros)

* Group sales up by 2.2 pct in first half of year to 451.3 million euros

* Guidance for fiscal year 2016 confirmed

* Gross profits rose by 1.5 pct in first half of 2016 to 256.3 million euros (previous year: 252.5 million euros)