Aug 11 Refresco Group NV :

* Q2 revenue 558.7 million euros ($623.62 million) versus 548.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 66.6 million euros versus 62.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 net profit 28.9 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* Group volume of 1,703.3 million liters (Q2 2015: 1,672.2 million liters), an increase of 1.9 pct

* Confirms medium term guidance of low to mid-single digit average organic annual volume growth

* Expects volumes to be below the medium term guidance for 2016

* Gross profit margin per liter in the medium term may come down marginally due to product mix effects, based on current outlook on the market and competitive environment

* Expect the gross profit margin per liter for 2016 to remain flat compared to the gross profit margin per liter over 2015 (14.2 eurocents)