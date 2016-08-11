Aug 11 4SC AG :

* Financial outlook for 2016 confirmed

* 4Sc's cash balance/funds totaled 13,798 thousand euros ($15.40 million) on 30 June 2016, compared with 17,121 thousand euros on 31 March 2016.

* Phase II trial of resminostat (resmain) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma (CTCL) on track to include first patient in Q4 2016