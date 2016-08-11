Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 4SC AG :
* Financial outlook for 2016 confirmed
* 4Sc's cash balance/funds totaled 13,798 thousand euros ($15.40 million) on 30 June 2016, compared with 17,121 thousand euros on 31 March 2016.
* Phase II trial of resminostat (resmain) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma (CTCL) on track to include first patient in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* CEO Elizabeth Holmes contributed shares to company and gave up equity to offset potential dilution to non-participating shareholders