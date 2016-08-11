Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 Lotto24 AG :
* H1 billings rose by 35.0 pct to 84.5 million euros ($94.32 million) (prior year: 62.6 million euros)
* H1 revenues up by as much as 51.3 pct to 9.2 million euros (prior year: 6.1 million euros)
* In 2016 expects increase in billings of 25 pct to 30 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin. According to company expectations, losses will be lower than in previous year with regard to both ebit and net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
