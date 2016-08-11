Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 Solar A/S :
* Has acquired training business and consultancy Euro Business School, which generated revenue of about 45 million Danish crowns ($6.8 million) in 2015
* 2016 outlook remains unchanged
* Plans to merge Solar's current training activities (Solar School) in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands into EBS during the autumn of 2016 with the changes taking full effect from Jan. 1, 2017
* Combined training business will operate under name Scandinavian Technology Institute
