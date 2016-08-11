Aug 11 Anoto Group AB :

* Enters into a 120,000 pen deal in China

* Entered on Aug 11, 2016 into a contract to sell 120,000 pens to Tstudy China for education market

* Purchase will be divided into five purchase orders starting from August 2016 through May 2017

* Entered into a one year exclusivity for digital pens applications in people's Republic of China market Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)