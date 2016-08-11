Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Steinhoff
* Revised and final recommended cash offer
* Says each poundland shareholder shall be entitled to receive 227 pence in cash for each poundland share held
* Offer comprises 225 pence in cash for each poundland share, final dividend of two pence per poundland share
* Confirms that this offer is final and that it will not increase revised offer price
* Offer values poundland at about 610.4 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.