Aug 11 Steinhoff

* Revised and final recommended cash offer

* Says each poundland shareholder shall be entitled to receive 227 pence in cash for each poundland share held

* Offer comprises 225 pence in cash for each poundland share, final dividend of two pence per poundland share

* Confirms that this offer is final and that it will not increase revised offer price

* Offer values poundland at about 610.4 million pounds