Aug 11 First Sensor AG :

* Outlook for financial year 2016 remains unchanged

* Total sales for first half of year increased to 75.9 million euros ($84.73 million) (previous year: 67.2 million euros, which represents an increase of 13.0 pct)

* EBIT for Q2 of 2016 (3.3 million euros) was more than double figure achieved during same quarter from previous year (1.4 million euros)