Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Doro AB :
* Q2 net sales 473.5 million Swedish crowns ($55.95 million) versus 423.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT 4.2 million crowns versus 29.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 order intake 458.8 million crowns versus 389.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4635 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.