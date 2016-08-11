Aug 11 Schaeffler AG

* Guidance for 2016 confirmed

* Revenue increases by approximately 3 % to eur 6.7 billion at constant currency

* Ebit margin improves to 12.8 %

* Net income increases by approximately 60 % to eur 494 billion

* Confident that we are well on our way to meeting our annual targets for 2016