Aug 11 Gensight Biologics SA :

* Gensight Biologics announces exercise of 88.9 pct of the over-allotment option in its IPO

* Total size of offering in context of company's IPO increased to 5,655,859 new shares, i.e. 45.2 million euros

* Additional 655,859 new shares at offering price of 8.00 euros per share corresponding to an additional capital increase of 5,246,872 euros