WRAPUP 4-Cyber attack eases, hacking group threatens to sell code
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
Aug 11 Gensight Biologics SA :
* Gensight Biologics announces exercise of 88.9 pct of the over-allotment option in its IPO
* Total size of offering in context of company's IPO increased to 5,655,859 new shares, i.e. 45.2 million euros
* Additional 655,859 new shares at offering price of 8.00 euros per share corresponding to an additional capital increase of 5,246,872 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
NEW YORK, May 16 The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest since early November on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and concerns after political turmoil once again hit Washington.