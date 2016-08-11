Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Q2 2016 passenger traffic at 2.4 million passengers, up 2.8 percent versus year ago
* Q2 2016 consolidated revenue at 245.2 million euros ($273.69 million), down 3.4 percent versus year ago
* Q2 2016 net profit at 9.8 million euros versus 28.5 million euros last year
* Q2 2016 EBITDA at 36.2 million euros versus 55.2 million euros last year
