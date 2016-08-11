BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Alaska Air Group Inc :
* July air group - consolidated rpms 3.40 billion, up 7.8 percent
* July air group - consolidated asms 3.92 billion, up 9.6 percent
* July air group - consolidated load factor 86.7%, down 1.4 pts
* Sees FY air group - consolidated capacity 43,250 - 43,350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.