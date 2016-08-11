BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center
Aug 11 Insignia Systems Inc :
* On august 10, board passed resolution stating nicholas swenson to submit his resignation as a director of company - sec filing
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.