Aug 11 eGain Corp

* Subscription and support revenue for Q4 is expected to be in range of $10.6 million to $10.9 million

* Loss per share for fiscal 2016 full year is expected to be in range of a loss of $0.29 to a loss of $0.32 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $68.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue for Q4 is expected to be in range of $17.2 million to $17.6 million

* Loss per share for Q4 is expected to be in range of a loss of $0.01 to a loss of $0.04 per share

* Fiscal 2016 full year total revenue is expected to be in range of $69.0 million to $69.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $16.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S