Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Browar Czarnkow Sa
* Q2 revenue 3.9 million zlotys ($1.0 million) versus 2.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss 604,450 zlotys versus loss of 812,513 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8198 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.