Aug 11 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :
* Stellar has submitted a letter to board of directors of
Amecor on Aug. 10 2016, in terms of which Stellar, or a
subsidiary of Stellar, has offered to acquire all Amecor
ordinary shares
* Pursuant to implementation of scheme, Amecor will be
delisted from Johannesburg Stock Exchange
* Each Amecor shareholder will receive a cash consideration
of 3.80 rand per Amecor share
* Cash consideration results in a premium of 2.70 pct to
closing share price of an Amecor share as at day before this
announcement
* Confirms that it has sufficient authorised share capital
to fulfil its obligations in terms of share consideration
