BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center
Aug 11 Crescent Point Energy Corp :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.45
* Remain on track to achieve annual production guidance and plan to exit year with production of approximately 165,000 boe/d
* Fy capital expenditures budget, excluding land and net property acquisitions and dispositions, remains unchanged at $950 million
* Has 50 percent of its natural gas production hedged for remainder of 2016 at a weighted average price of cdn $3.31 per gj
* Achieved quarterly production of 167,218 boe/d in q2 2016
* Crescent point expects to revisit its budget, along with its current production guidance of 165,000 boe/d, in second half of year
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.