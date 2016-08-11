Aug 11 CPPIB :

* Portfolio delivered a gross investment return of 1.53% for quarter, or 1.45% net of all costs

* "global investors experienced ongoing volatility this quarter, generating mixed results across major equity markets"

* CPP Fund ended its Q1 of fiscal 2017 on June 30, 2016 with net assets of $287.3 billion, compared with $278.9 billion at end of fiscal 2016

* $8.4 billion increase in assets for quarter consisted of $4.1 billion in net investment income after all CPPIB costs and $4.3 billion in net CPP contributions