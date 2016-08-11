BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Antares Pharma Inc :
* On august 5, 2016, co received written notice of resignation from james fickenscher, co's senior vice president and cfo
* Company has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer - sec filing
* Keith muckenhirn to assume roles of interim cfo, principal accounting officer while co completes search process for permanent cfo
* Fickenscher's resignation will become effective september 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.