Aug 11 Antares Pharma Inc :

* On august 5, 2016, co received written notice of resignation from james fickenscher, co's senior vice president and cfo

* Company has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer - sec filing

* Keith muckenhirn to assume roles of interim cfo, principal accounting officer while co completes search process for permanent cfo

* Fickenscher's resignation will become effective september 4, 2016