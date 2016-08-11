Aug 11 Macy's Inc :
* Macy's, Inc. Outlines moves to drive profitable growth and
enhance shareholder value
* Intends to close approximately 100 macy's full-line stores
* Will invest in improvements in ongoing stores and digital
vehicles
* Non-Cash asset impairment,other charges of $249 million
being booked in q2 include preliminary estimate of upcoming
store closings in 2016,beyond
* We are in early-stage joint venture/strategic alliance
discussions with various potential partners with respect to real
estate portfolio
* In stores, macy's will be adding new vendor shops,
bringing new businesses onto sales floors through additional
license agreements
* Is re-creating its physical store footprint
* Will operate fewer stores and concentrate its financial
resources and talent on our better-performing locations
* "in short term, our company's topline sales will be
somewhat smaller"
* Most of these stores will close early in 2017, with
balance closing as leases and certain operating covenants expire
or are amended or waived
* Annual sales volume of about 100 closed locations, net of
sales expected to be retained in nearby stores and online, is
expected to be roughly $1 billion
* Continues to work on plans for optimizing its real estate
portfolio
* Intends to continue to capitalize on situations where
development of all or portion of a real estate holding exceeds
value of its existing use
* "examining opportunities for four of macy's large downtown
flagship stores in various cities"
* In negotiations to sell macy's men's store on union square
in san francisco for redevelopment
* Plans for co include re-creating macy's physical store,
reallocating investments to digital businesses, capitalizing on
real estate assets
