BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center
Aug 11 Napec Inc :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenues $77.8 million versus $82.1 million
* As at June 30, 2016, Napec's backlog stood at $417.0 million.
Napec Inc Reports results for the second quarter of 2016
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.