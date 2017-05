Aug 11 Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix announces positive recommendation from data safety monitoring board for phase 3 study of Apabetalone (rvx-208)

* Data review by independent data safety monitoring board resulted in verbal recommendation for Betonmace trial to continue as planned

* Dsmb reviewed available study data and noted that no safety or efficacy concerns were identified