Aug 11 Intertape Polymer Group Inc :

* Expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted ebitda excluding impact of South Carolina flood, in q3 of 2016 to be greater than in q3 of 2015.

* Qtrly revenue increased 2.5% to $201.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Company expects gross margin for 2016 to be between 23% and 24%.

* Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is expected to be $117 to $123 million, excluding impact of South Carolina flood. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: