Aug 11 Nestle South Africa

* Is aware of recent messages that are being circulated on whatsapp

* Messages alleging co is asking consumers to return 'banana baby food' products expiring in 2017 because they may contain glass

* This is an erroneous message that has been circulating since 2011 following a precautionary recall of one batch of a specific product in france in 2011

* "We would like to advise public that this is not true as Nestlé South Africa has not issued a recall of any product"

* Nestlé South Africa does not package any of its baby food products in glass packaging