BRIEF-Nordstrom sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Nestle South Africa
* Is aware of recent messages that are being circulated on whatsapp
* Messages alleging co is asking consumers to return 'banana baby food' products expiring in 2017 because they may contain glass
* This is an erroneous message that has been circulating since 2011 following a precautionary recall of one batch of a specific product in france in 2011
* "We would like to advise public that this is not true as Nestlé South Africa has not issued a recall of any product"
* Nestlé South Africa does not package any of its baby food products in glass packaging
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)