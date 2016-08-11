Aug 11 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Confirmatory phase iii study, along with results from
first phase iii study, data from supportive pk program to
support nda for rhb-105
* New study is intended to evaluate redhill's proprietary
experimental therapy for treatment of ebola virus disease
* Preparations continue for confirmatory phase iii study
with rhb-105 for treatment of h. Pylori infection
* Initiation of research collaboration with u.s. Niaid, part
of national institutes of health, is expected in q4 of 2016
* Submission of rizaport u.s. Nda to fda is expected in
first half of 2017
* Continues discussions with additional potential
commercialization partners for rizaport in u.s., europe and
other territories
Source text for Eikon: