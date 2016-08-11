Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Aug 11 Affecto Oyj :
* Says has signed an agreement with Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, AB Litgrid
* Value of agreement is about 1 million euros ($1.12 million)
* Agreement also includes a three-year warranty and maintenance Source text: bit.ly/2aO71n6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.