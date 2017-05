Aug 11 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Says fexapotide has completed 2 long-term large phase 3 BPH studies in U.S.

* Fexapotide will be filed for approval in next 1-2 quarters

* Fexapotide will potentially be partnered for marketing with larger co if satisfactory terms can be negotiated

* Nymox announces prostate drug progress

* Says company envisages no significant new cash needs for pre-marketing development of fexapotide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: