Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Aug 11 Sky Plc :
* Sky and Channel 4 invest in TV rights venture TRX
* Sky and Channel 4's Indie Growth Fund have invested in company's latest financing round, which will raise up to 5.2 mln stg for TRX
* Sky and Channel 4 will each take an undisclosed minority stake in dial Square 86 Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.