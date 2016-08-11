Aug 11 Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd
:
* Quattro increases asset divestiture plan to $30 million
and is granted court protection to allow for its orderly
completion
* Increased divestiture value to be realized based on sale
of non-core shut-in assets in addition to Alberta assets
* Divestiture plan is to reduce co's liabilities by up to
$18 million, increase working capital to more than $12 million
* Pursuant to notice of intention, Hardie and Kelly Inc.
Appointed as trustee in company's proposal proceedings
* Evaluating financing proposals complementary to current
lender's continued funding of Quattro's business plan
* Conclusion of process is anticipated to provide Quattro
ability to address all of its obligations to its creditors
