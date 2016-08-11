BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Nikkei:
* Mizuho Financial Group looking to partner with Softbank Group in new personal loan business that leverages big data in screening process - Nikkei
* Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Softbank Group intend to launch a joint venture this fiscal year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bkdrsA) Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: