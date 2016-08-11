BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Morguard Corp
* Morguard corp says it has acquired 1.4 million units of morguard real estate investment trust at a weighted average price of $14.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: