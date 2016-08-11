BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Genomic Health Inc :
* Says may sell up to an aggregate of 13.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
* Shares being offered by selling stockholders, co will not receive any proceeds from the sale Source text - bit.ly/2b26FpB Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million